New Welcome and Notice Board put up in Watkins Glen. Credit – Schuyler County Public Health Department.

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Drivers going in and out of Watkins Glen will now see a new sign out in front of the Schuyler County Courthouse.

The new LED sign comes as a replacement to a sign that was put up in 2013 as a joint effort by the Schuyler County Community Services and Public Health departments.

The signs will not only welcome people to Watkins Glen and Schuyler County but be an announcement board for county events.

“The sign is a great place to learn about events going on in the community like the History Walks the Historical Society organizes rabies vaccination clinics and community festivals like the upcoming Waterfront Festival,” said Jill Kasprzyk, Schuyler County’s Public Health Director. “We are happy to be able to provide this message board for the community again,” she said.

The county is allowing the public to request messages be put up on the sign and forms can be found on the county’s website.

Before sending any requests, the county wanted to make clear the following information about the sign: