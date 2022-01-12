New Welding Course coming to SUNY Corning Community College

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new evening class is coming to Corning, N.Y. SUNY corning community college is holding a welding course starting January 24th to prepare students for a career in welding.

“So it’s 330 to 830 class from Monday through Thursday is 450 hours long and there’s a capstone kind of at the end where they would intern with a local company,” said Tyre Bush, Director of Workforce Education, Suny Corning Community College

The local college will host two welding courses enrolling 11 students per session.

“Cameron has a scholarship that helps support students. They go through an application process including a review, then a student is selected,” said Guy Loomis, Director of Operations, Cameron Manufacturing & Design

The company is also hoping to expand its staff with Cameron Manufacturing & Design.

Local welding artist barbie the welder says having this program builds a better foundation for families and community members.

“When you build yourself, people around you see that and, so when we build individuals, I believe that builds families and builds communities,” said Barbie The Welder, Local Welding Artist

