New York bill aimed to prevent intentional obstruction of license plates may increase fines to $300

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The fine for intentionally obstructing or defacing license plates may be raised from $200 to $300 by a bill passed by the New York State Assembly. The goal of this legislation is to keep motorists from making license plates hard to read to avoid tolls or arrests.

“As New York moves to adopt “cashless tolling” on all its toll roads, bridges and tunnels, it is critical that cameras be able to properly read license plate numbers,” said New York Assemblyman William Magnarelli.

“When a motorist intentionally defaces or obstructs the plate, it makes it difficult or impossible for the Thruway Authority or other entity to send a bill for tolls. This passes additional costs down to all motorists using these thoroughfares,” Magnarelli said.

This is also to help police identify perpetrators of crimes like hit-and-runs as well as other traffic offenses. The bill is aimed to make it easier for other motorists to obtain insurance information after crashes as well.

The increase in the fine is meant to be the first step in cracking down on the dangerous obstruction of license plates, and the bill will go to the State Senate next for consideration.