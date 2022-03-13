New York COVID update for March 13

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — As of Sunday, March 13, COVID-19 daily 7-day average is 1.41%, under 1.5% for the past five consecutive weeks. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 1,770 statewide.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 12 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,950. The total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide as of Saturday is 1,152. a decrease by 113.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. According to HERD, the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is 69,689, in addition to the total number of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Total vaccine doses administered – 37,222,691

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 11,243

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 97,232

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Capital Region 9.81 9.61 9.38 Central New York 19.45 18.37 20.04 Finger Lakes 6.67 6.35 6.63 Long Island 6.50 6.48 6.68 Mid-Hudson 9.12 8.24 7.40 Mohawk Valley 10.45 11.04 11.27 New York City 8.11 7.25 7.57 North Country 15.68 15.17 15.00 Southern Tier 13.52 13.16 13.22 Western New York 6.71 6.58 6.72 Statewide 8.75 8.18 8.33

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Capital Region 2.44% 2.39% 2.35% Central New York 4.36% 4.32% 4.69% Finger Lakes 2.02% 1.94% 2.02% Long Island 1.53% 1.53% 1.57% Mid-Hudson 1.56% 1.54% 1.41% Mohawk Valley 2.18% 2.30% 2.40% New York City 1.00% 0.92% 0.96% North Country 3.14% 3.14% 3.16% Southern Tier 2.37% 2.28% 2.32% Western New York 1.86% 1.83% 1.83% Statewide 1.44% 1.39% 1.41%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, March 10, 2022 Friday, March 11, 2022 Saturday, March 12, 2022 Bronx 0.72% 0.48% 0.49% Kings 0.95% 0.92% 0.96% New York 1.35% 1.31% 1.35% Queens 0.84% 0.76% 0.79% Richmond 1.13% 1.00% 1.06%

As of Sunday, March 12, 1,770 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,925,782. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 58,299 30 Allegany 8,852 1 Broome 44,663 27 Cattaraugus 15,292 11 Cayuga 15,754 15 Chautauqua 23,416 6 Chemung 21,102 7 Chenango 9,197 6 Clinton 16,479 12 Columbia 9,938 3 Cortland 10,357 4 Delaware 7,596 1 Dutchess 63,428 11 Erie 206,602 72 Essex 5,505 5 Franklin 9,238 10 Fulton 12,372 11 Genesee 13,564 5 Greene 8,481 3 Hamilton 846 – Herkimer 13,600 4 Jefferson 19,752 11 Lewis 6,113 – Livingston 11,523 2 Madison 12,794 7 Monroe 149,849 49 Montgomery 11,738 7 Nassau 399,681 110 Niagara 47,418 15 NYC 2,280,918 693 Oneida 52,478 20 Onondaga 108,500 147 Ontario 19,619 14 Orange 105,746 30 Orleans 8,544 1 Oswego 25,286 27 Otsego 9,726 3 Putnam 23,383 9 Rensselaer 31,035 9 Rockland 91,460 18 Saratoga 45,468 24 Schenectady 32,523 15 Schoharie 4,932 1 Schuyler 3,402 1 Seneca 5,803 2 St. Lawrence 20,743 27 Steuben 19,664 16 Suffolk 423,774 101 Sullivan 18,254 5 Tioga 10,572 11 Tompkins 17,753 23 Ulster 31,046 18 Warren 13,384 11 Washington 11,931 6 Wayne 16,999 10 Westchester 247,816 78 Wyoming 8,242 2 Yates 3,332 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 61 40 65.6% 21 34.4% Central New York 41 26 63.4% 15 36.6% Finger Lakes 167 62 37.1% 105 62.9% Long Island 140 55 39.3% 85 60.7% Mid-Hudson 85 38 44.7% 47 55.3% Mohawk Valley 26 16 61.5% 10 38.5% New York City 356 135 37.9% 221 62.1% North Country 43 18 41.9% 25 58.1% Southern Tier 48 19 39.6% 29 60.4% Western New York 85 44 51.8% 41 48.2% Statewide 1,052 453 43.1% 599 56.9%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,950. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: