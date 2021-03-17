New York Flood Awareness Week Day 3: The difference between a Flood Watch and Warning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today marks the third day of New York Flood Awareness Week and today we are focusing on a Flood Warning versus a Flood Watch. When you hear a Flood Watch has been issued, it is time to get prepared and have a plan of action. When you hear a Flood Warning has been issued that means it is time to put that plan of action in place. Hydrologist Jim Brewster helps explain in depth the difference between the two.

“Putting a flood watch out ahead of time, typically in the one to three day time frame depending on the conditions and the confidence level. So, that just means that the atmosphere is coming together to produce heavy rain and potential flooding. And then, as we move into the next phase, where the rain is coming down and the rivers are coming up we would issue a warning. And that is when folks would really need to take action,” said Brewster.

Flood waters can rise extremely quickly so it is important to monitor incoming storms. It is imperative to have a plan in place especially if you live in a flood zone by the numerous rivers in New York.