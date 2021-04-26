New York increases capacity for gyms, casinos, outdoor stadiums starting May 15

(WETM) – While visiting the New York State Fairgrounds, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an increase in capacity for businesses across the state.

Gyms, fitness centers, and casinos in New York can have 50 percent capacity, while outdoor stadiums can have 33 percent capacity starting May 15.

Offices will also now be allowed to operate at 75 percent capacity.

Starting May 15, capacity can increase as follows:

🏢Offices from 50% to 75%

🏋️Gyms outside NYC from 33% to 50%

🎰Casinos & gaming facilities from 25% to 50%



On May 19, spectator capacity outdoors can increase from 20% to 33%. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 26, 2021

An increase in outdoor capacity means more than 1,300 fans would be able to attend Elmira Pioneers games at Dunn Field this summer in Elmira.

The Governor’s announcement comes the same day that museums and zoos can increase to 50 percent capacity and movie theaters can now have 33 percent capacity.

During his visit to the State Fairgrounds on Monday the Governor also announced that the New York State Fair will return this summer with 50 percent capacity over all 18 days. He said that number is subject to change as the fair gets closer.