ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to curb violence after last month’s racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed the lives of 10 people, the New York State Legislature passed a sweeping package Thursday evening that aims to tighten gun laws.

The package includes a bill, that passed along party lines in the Senate, that would ban anyone under the age of 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. The bill passed 102-47 in the State Assembly.

“If you look at the mass shootings, especially the ones in schools, every single one of them — Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde, they all involved semi automatic assault rifles with a high capacity magazine and [the shooters] were all under age perpetrators,” 18 News Democratic Correspondent Dora Leland said.

Current New York State law requires people to be 21-years-old to possess a hand gun. Those who are underage would still be permitted to obtain other types of rifles and shotguns, but not semi-automatic weapons.

Other aspects of the package include a ban on body armor, which the Buffalo shooter wore during his rampage at Tops Supermarket on May 14. The package also expands Red Flag laws and micro-stamping, which helps trace new guns.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the package a “moral moment” for New York State and said she is looking forward to signing off on the bills.