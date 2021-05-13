New York ‘reviewing’ CDC guidance on masks

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM/AP) – New York State is reviewing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people, according to Governor Cuomo.

The governor issued a statement Thursday evening on the new CDC guidance.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening. We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) New York

Meanwhile, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance means Oregonians who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces.

She also said the guidance makes clear that vaccines are the fastest way to get back to doing the things “we all love” and returning to a sense of normalcy. Mask requirements also will remain in place in Oregon schools this school year, Brown added.