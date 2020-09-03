New York state-approved casinos can open Sept. 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that state-approved casinos would be able to open on September 9 at 25% occupancy.

In order to open, those state-approved casinos would have to have the advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls had to have before they could open.

Cuomo also said that there will be no table games, and no beverage service on the gaming floor.

Director of the Budget Robert Mujica says that table games will be allowed once physical barriers can be set up between players, but none of the casinos have that yet. Slot machines must also be six feet apart.

Of course, social distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.

