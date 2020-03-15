New York State burn ban in effect from March 16th through May 14th

NEW YORK STATE (WETM) – The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced a state-wide residential burn ban from March 16 through May 14.

During the springtime, the possibilities for wildfires to spark is the greatest.

The combination of warming temperatures and dry material on the ground can start fires. When adding wind to these conditions, it increases the rate the fire could spread.

Campfires using charcoal or untreated wood is allowed, but can not exceed three feet in height and four feet in length.

The DEC wants to remind residents to never leave a fire unattended.

You can find more information on the burn ban on the DEC’S website.