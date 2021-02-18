New York State COVID-19 positivity rate lowest since November 23

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 41 straight days, New York State’s COVID-19 positivity rate has been decreasing. On Thursday, the daily positivity rate hit 3.15%, the lowest its been since November 23.

“New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of COVID-19 and came out on the other side, and now that the numbers are decreasing we’re able to loosen the valve and increase economic activity,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We’re in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we’re limited by available supply. New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we’re getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 215,731

– 215,731 Total Positive – 6,794

– 6,794 Percent Positive – 3.15%

– 3.15% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.61%

– 3.61% Patient Hospitalization – 6,434 (-140)

– 6,434 (-140) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -908

– -908 Patients Newly Admitted – 741

– 741 Hospital Counties – 56

– 56 Number ICU – 1,258 (-15)

– 1,258 (-15) Number ICU with Intubation – 863 (+9)

– 863 (+9) Total Discharges – 140,215 (+671)

– 140,215 (+671) Deaths – 114

– 114 Total Deaths – 37,556

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 214 0.02% 32% Central New York 114 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 265 0.02% 40% Long Island 1,111 0.04% 33% Mid-Hudson 669 0.03% 43% Mohawk Valley 125 0.03% 35% New York City 3,450 0.04% 31% North Country 71 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 152 0.02% 47% Western New York 263 0.02% 37% Statewide 6,434 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 235 178 25% Central New York 262 186 31% Finger Lakes 397 258 36% Long Island 861 673 22% Mid-Hudson 674 417 38% Mohawk Valley 127 87 27% New York City 2,601 2,059 21% North Country 59 35 43% Southern Tier 126 75 41% Western New York 545 345 39% Statewide 5,887 4,313 27%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 2.27% 2.06% 2.16% Central New York 1.72% 1.65% 1.61% Finger Lakes 2.38% 2.28% 2.39% Long Island 4.58% 4.52% 4.39% Mid-Hudson 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% Mohawk Valley 2.00% 1.96% 2.12% New York City 4.39% 4.37% 4.28% North Country 3.97% 3.73% 3.74% Southern Tier 0.90% 0.85% 0.79% Western New York 3.31% 3.12% 3.32% Statewide 3.71% 3.66% 3.61%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 5.76% 5.79% 5.85% Brooklyn 4.38% 4.39% 4.38% Manhattan 2.59% 2.57% 2.73% Queens 4.55% 4.50% 4.77% Staten Island 4.35% 4.40% 4.48%

Of the 1,555,773 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,184 52 Allegany 2,813 17 Broome 13,967 98 Cattaraugus 4,228 25 Cayuga 5,207 18 Chautauqua 7,122 35 Chemung 6,329 14 Chenango 2,338 9 Clinton 3,297 19 Columbia 3,284 13 Cortland 3,053 15 Delaware 1,411 19 Dutchess 21,222 91 Erie 62,732 341 Essex 1,262 2 Franklin 1,857 13 Fulton 3,107 12 Genesee 4,241 32 Greene 2,555 7 Hamilton 275 2 Herkimer 4,476 8 Jefferson 4,545 28 Lewis 1,968 12 Livingston 3,402 13 Madison 3,735 11 Monroe 51,134 199 Montgomery 3,029 19 Nassau 141,738 514 Niagara 14,892 55 NYC 671,779 3,438 Oneida 19,283 36 Onondaga 31,718 79 Ontario 5,582 28 Orange 35,210 175 Orleans 2,381 2 Oswego 5,837 20 Otsego 2,216 12 Putnam 8,024 38 Rensselaer 8,690 49 Rockland 37,200 112 Saratoga 11,484 43 Schenectady 10,554 41 Schoharie 1,143 11 Schuyler 846 0 Seneca 1,518 10 St. Lawrence 5,088 21 Steuben 5,383 8 Suffolk 156,200 461 Sullivan 4,553 20 Tioga 2,705 10 Tompkins 3,350 5 Ulster 9,604 35 Warren 2,734 8 Washington 2,202 3 Wayne 4,344 11 Westchester 103,019 421 Wyoming 2,719 3 Yates 1,004 1

Yesterday, 114 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,556. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: