New York State COVID update on Friday, February 18

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Friday, February 18, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 2.60%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Thursday is 4,847 – a decline of nearly 40% drop over the past week.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 42 COVID deaths reported since Thursday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,372. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Thursday are at 2,876 as the continued response of COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.

Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 2.50%. HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities is at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,669,966

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 48,900

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 281,233

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Capital Region 27.20 24.48 22.99 Central New York 37.32 33.93 33.34 Finger Lakes 21.55 19.42 18.45 Long Island 16.64 14.96 14.25 Mid-Hudson 16.65 15.02 15.36 Mohawk Valley 31.64 28.55 27.20 New York City 16.82 13.28 14.39 North Country 46.78 43.92 40.51 Southern Tier 37.01 33.85 31.91 Western New York 21.22 19.44 19.26 Statewide 20.43 17.69 17.75

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Capital Region 4.89% 4.42% 4.22% Central New York 6.58% 6.15% 6.37% Finger Lakes 4.89% 4.51% 4.25% Long Island 3.06% 2.81% 2.66% Mid-Hudson 2.83% 2.69% 2.71% Mohawk Valley 5.07% 4.59% 4.75% New York City 1.73% 1.41% 1.52% North Country 7.51% 7.50% 7.53% Southern Tier 3.89% 4.11% 3.78% Western New York 5.37% 5.10% 4.98% Statewide 2.78% 2.50% 2.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Tuesday, February 15, 2022 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Bronx 1.28% 1.16% 1.37% Kings 1.52% 1.38% 1.40% New York 1.48% 1.38% 1.72% Queens 2.53% 1.58% 1.53% Richmond 2.06% 1.89% 1.77%

As of Thursday, February 17, 4,847 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,881,111. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,575 59 Allegany 8,707 14 Broome 43,897 79 Cattaraugus 15,029 28 Cayuga 15,478 23 Chautauqua 23,169 39 Chemung 20,778 28 Chenango 9,045 18 Clinton 16,034 53 Columbia 9,785 11 Cortland 10,206 17 Delaware 7,501 10 Dutchess 62,902 49 Erie 204,731 218 Essex 5,361 13 Franklin 8,914 22 Fulton 12,160 20 Genesee 13,478 12 Greene 8,379 9 Hamilton 823 – Herkimer 13,420 23 Jefferson 19,415 28 Lewis 6,050 4 Livingston 11,409 10 Madison 12,586 10 Monroe 148,582 127 Montgomery 11,565 19 Nassau 397,058 213 Niagara 46,942 43 NYC 2,264,204 2,166 Oneida 51,747 72 Onondaga 106,091 174 Ontario 19,290 39 Orange 104,951 69 Orleans 8,499 5 Oswego 24,634 54 Otsego 9,525 15 Putnam 23,206 43 Rensselaer 30,506 30 Rockland 90,931 46 Saratoga 44,711 60 Schenectady 32,101 46 Schoharie 4,863 7 Schuyler 3,353 7 Seneca 5,703 14 St. Lawrence 20,174 40 Steuben 19,319 28 Suffolk 421,351 227 Sullivan 18,061 14 Tioga 10,401 16 Tompkins 17,156 56 Ulster 30,555 52 Warren 13,134 31 Washington 11,734 19 Wayne 16,768 20 Westchester 245,710 280 Wyoming 8,192 12 Yates 3,262 6

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 176 105 59.70% 71 40.30% Central New York 99 67 67.70% 32 32.30% Finger Lakes 359 166 46.20% 193 53.80% Long Island 455 212 46.60% 243 53.40% Mid-Hudson 251 107 42.60% 144 57.40% Mohawk Valley 61 42 68.90% 19 31.10% New York City 1,084 437 40.30% 647 59.70% North Country 63 32 50.80% 31 49.20% Southern Tier 93 51 54.80% 42 45.20% Western New York 235 123 52.30% 112 47.70% Statewide 2,876 1,342 46.70% 1,534 53.30%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Thursday, February 17, 42 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: