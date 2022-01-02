New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. ” Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 275,563

Total Positive – 62,526

Percent Positive – 22.69%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%

Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)

Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518

Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)

Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (C DC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Capital Region 109.33 123.60 139.86 Central New York 107.14 130.52 143.07 Finger Lakes 86.33 104.13 115.26 Long Island 321.72 348.88 374.87 Mid-Hudson 233.52 260.99 284.44 Mohawk Valley 85.34 105.94 116.60 New York City 387.27 419.08 439.23 North Country 64.27 74.60 84.42 Southern Tier 91.08 105.03 118.63 Western New York 121.42 139.32 151.13 Statewide 271.60 297.74 316.80

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Capital Region 13.41% 14.56% 15.45% Central New York 13.04% 14.91% 15.45% Finger Lakes 13.91% 15.68% 16.22% Long Island 20.75% 22.69% 24.16% Mid-Hudson 16.97% 19.35% 20.79% Mohawk Valley 11.37% 12.58% 12.84% New York City 18.58% 20.56% 21.69% North Country 10.51% 11.94% 12.43% Southern Tier 11.11% 12.24% 13.07% Western New York 15.02% 16.42% 17.13% Statewide 17.91% 19.79% 20.87%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, December 30, 2021 Friday, December 31, 2021 Saturday, January 1, 2022 Bronx 22.99% 25.50% 26.86% Kings 17.72% 19.42% 20.58% New York 15.62% 17.36% 18.11% Queens 19.78% 21.74% 22.82% Richmond 19.49% 21.44% 22.84%

As of Saturday, January 1, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 42,229 521 Allegany 7,023 18 Broome 34,296 370 Cattaraugus 11,612 39 Cayuga 11,622 71 Chautauqua 17,963 140 Chemung 15,384 102 Chenango 6,837 52 Clinton 10,170 113 Columbia 7,114 53 Cortland 7,444 67 Delaware 5,605 50 Dutchess 47,166 702 Erie 152,780 1,518 Essex 3,825 66 Franklin 6,549 49 Fulton 9,163 42 Genesee 10,332 64 Greene 6,286 51 Hamilton 635 5 Herkimer 10,313 67 Jefferson 13,437 83 Lewis 4,810 15 Livingston 8,636 31 Madison 9,306 69 Monroe 116,228 987 Montgomery 8,506 37 Nassau 308,406 6,040 Niagara 35,216 350 NYC 1,630,332 35,650 Oneida 39,998 248 Onondaga 72,921 748 Ontario 14,386 84 Orange 79,133 1,242 Orleans 6,533 16 Oswego 17,574 120 Otsego 6,733 41 Putnam 17,569 309 Rensselaer 21,708 267 Rockland 69,087 846 Saratoga 31,796 396 Schenectady 23,195 320 Schoharie 3,503 33 Schuyler 2,450 13 Seneca 4,049 38 St. Lawrence 15,370 74 Steuben 14,875 82 Suffolk 332,956 5,918 Sullivan 12,747 186 Tioga 7,827 66 Tompkins 11,888 177 Ulster 22,855 259 Warren 9,336 115 Washington 8,502 89 Wayne 12,530 64 Westchester 190,046 3,307 Wyoming 6,345 35 Yates 2,429 11 Total 3,617,566 62,526

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.

Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 95.3% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/19/21 and 1/1/22. This indicates an ongoing progressive increase from the 89% uploaded between 12/17/21-12/30/21 and the 93.3% uploaded between 12/18/21-12/31/21 and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.