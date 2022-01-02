Remarkable Women 728 x 90 News Page

New York State COVID update on Sunday, January 2

Top Stories

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 2. Officials continue to urge New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

“New Yorkers returning to schools and workplaces on the first weekday of 2022 should take every possible precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. ” Let’s all do our part and take these common-sense precautions, so New York can defeat the winter surge and come back stronger than before.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 275,563
  • Total Positive – 62,526
  • Percent Positive – 22.69%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 20.87%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,773 (+322)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,518
  • Patients in ICU – 1133 (+21)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 567 (+13)
  • Total Discharges – 233,423 (+1,239)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 83
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,581

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,766,807
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,649
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 661,258
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region  109.33  123.60  139.86  
Central New York  107.14  130.52  143.07  
Finger Lakes  86.33  104.13  115.26  
Long Island  321.72  348.88  374.87  
Mid-Hudson  233.52  260.99  284.44  
Mohawk Valley  85.34  105.94  116.60  
New York City  387.27  419.08  439.23  
North Country  64.27  74.60  84.42  
Southern Tier  91.08  105.03  118.63  
Western New York  121.42  139.32  151.13  
Statewide  271.60  297.74  316.80  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Capital Region  13.41%  14.56%  15.45%  
Central New York  13.04%  14.91%  15.45%  
Finger Lakes  13.91%  15.68%  16.22%  
Long Island  20.75%  22.69%  24.16%  
Mid-Hudson  16.97%  19.35%  20.79%  
Mohawk Valley  11.37%  12.58%  12.84%  
New York City  18.58%  20.56%  21.69%  
North Country  10.51%  11.94%  12.43%  
Southern Tier  11.11%  12.24%  13.07%  
Western New York  15.02%  16.42%  17.13%  
Statewide  17.91%  19.79%  20.87%  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC  Thursday, December 30, 2021  Friday, December 31, 2021  Saturday, January 1, 2022  
Bronx  22.99%  25.50%  26.86%  
Kings  17.72%  19.42%  20.58%  
New York  15.62%  17.36%  18.11%  
Queens  19.78%  21.74%  22.82%  
Richmond  19.49%  21.44%  22.84%  

As of Saturday, January 1, 62,526 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 3,617,566. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany  42,229  521  
Allegany  7,023  18  
Broome  34,296  370  
Cattaraugus  11,612  39  
Cayuga  11,622  71  
Chautauqua  17,963  140  
Chemung  15,384  102  
Chenango  6,837  52  
Clinton  10,170  113  
Columbia  7,114  53  
Cortland  7,444  67  
Delaware  5,605  50  
Dutchess  47,166  702  
Erie  152,780  1,518  
Essex  3,825  66  
Franklin  6,549  49  
Fulton  9,163  42  
Genesee  10,332  64  
Greene  6,286  51  
Hamilton  635  5  
Herkimer  10,313  67  
Jefferson  13,437  83  
Lewis  4,810  15  
Livingston  8,636  31  
Madison  9,306  69  
Monroe  116,228  987  
Montgomery  8,506  37  
Nassau  308,406  6,040  
Niagara  35,216  350  
NYC  1,630,332  35,650  
Oneida  39,998  248  
Onondaga  72,921  748  
Ontario  14,386  84  
Orange  79,133  1,242  
Orleans  6,533  16  
Oswego  17,574  120  
Otsego  6,733  41  
Putnam  17,569  309  
Rensselaer  21,708  267  
Rockland  69,087  846  
Saratoga  31,796  396  
Schenectady  23,195  320  
Schoharie  3,503  33  
Schuyler  2,450  13  
Seneca  4,049  38  
St. Lawrence  15,370  74  
Steuben  14,875  82  
Suffolk  332,956  5,918  
Sullivan  12,747  186  
Tioga  7,827  66  
Tompkins  11,888  177  
Ulster  22,855  259  
Warren  9,336  115  
Washington  8,502  89  
Wayne  12,530  64  
Westchester  190,046  3,307  
Wyoming  6,345  35  
Yates  2,429  11  
Total  3,617,566  62,526

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online.

Data in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 95.3% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/19/21 and 1/1/22. This indicates an ongoing progressive increase from the 89% uploaded between 12/17/21-12/30/21 and the 93.3% uploaded between 12/18/21-12/31/21 and is evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentages for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week. 

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now