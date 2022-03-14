New York State Democratic Committee candidates race to become a Chemung County representative

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local candidates will face off in the Democratic primary this June for a seat to represent Chemung county on the New York State Democratic Committee. Willie Owens is challenging nick Ahearn.

“Often, during these races, you don’t have anybody running. And then the chair of the Democratic Party in Sherman county would have to appoint people. But in this case, we have a situation where Deborah Lynch is running. She’s unopposed. We have a real race between two folks before the seat that has to go to a man,” said Dr. Stephen Coleman.

Coleman says one of the issues raised is the lack of diversity on this committee.

“A lot of people like these two candidates and will sign papers will show up to the polls and, how many show up to the polls for each one will and I think who wins,” said Coleman.

This race will heavily depend on what candidate’s support system shows up to the polls.

“Willie Owens is African American. He’s been in Elmira his whole life. Nick Ahearn is Caucasian. People might consider the diversity issue here. Do we want to have an African American gentleman representing us, representing Chemung County on the New York State Assembly board?” said Coleman.

Community members have until June 3, 2022, to get registered to vote for the June primary. However, if you would like to change your political affiliation that period has passed.

“There’s the void period from February 14, which is the last day to do it. It’s February 15 through July 5. If you did it on March 1, you changed your party affiliation. It would take effect on July 5,” said Sperry Navone, Commissioner, Chemung County.

The New York State primary is June 28, 2022, and, the general election is November 8, 2022.