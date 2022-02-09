New York State drops mask mandate for businesses, keeps it in place for schools

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Just two months after New York State implemented a statewide mask mandate amid the Omicron surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the requirement, which applies to businesses, would be lifted on Thursday, Feb. 10.

“That is what we’ve been watching for, this is exactly what we’ve been waiting for,” Hochul said in a press conference on Wednesday. “This is what we’ve been talking about and it’s finally happening.”

The decision, according to Gov. Hochul, was made as a result of declining COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New York State’s positivity rate was 4.7-percent. At it’s peak, COVID-19 cases reached 90,000 new infections in a single day on Jan. 8.

According to the governor, the mask mandate remains in effect for the following:

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult health care facilities and nursing homes

Correctional facilities

Schools and childcare centers

Homeless shelters

Domestic violence shelters

Buses, bus stations, trains, train stations, subway, subway stations, planes, and airports

Local leaders across the Southern Tier applauded the governor for her decision, though some told 18 News the mandate should be lifted for schools as well.

“The announcement today was welcome news and long overdue, but didn’t go far enough from my perspective,” New York Republican Assemblymember Philip Palmesano said. “We need to return to some sort of normalcy. We can’t be wearing masks for the rest of our lives, our kids can’t be wearing masks every day for the rest of their lives.”

Schools across the Southern Tier echoed Palmesano’s calls and wrote a letter to the governor that asked her for a “pathway to normalcy” in terms of mask wearing in schools. The governor emphasized her decision to continue mask wearing in schools was based on science.

“I want people to know this pandemic is not over,” Hochul said. “That’s why we’re gonna maintain protection for vulnerable populations and areas where people are concentrated because I want people to feel safe.”