New York State has lowest COVID positivity rate since Nov. 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.35%, the lowest since November 7.

“New York is making tremendous progress in our goal to vaccinate every New Yorker while keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down, but variants of the virus remain a concern across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s going to take everyone working together, as individuals and in communities, to protect each other and defeat this virus once and for all. Until we get to that point, we must stay vigilant and continue with the behaviors we know slow the spread – washing your hands, staying socially distanced and wearing a mask.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 243,171
  • Total Positive – 5,704
  • Percent Positive – 2.35%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.92%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,754 (-80)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -329
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 478
  • Hospital Counties – 54
  • Number ICU – 849 (-17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 520 (-15)
  • Total Discharges – 170,778 (+511)
  • Deaths – 35
  • Total Deaths – 41,485

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1110.01%29%
Central New York740.01%31%
Finger Lakes1990.02%37%
Long Island5930.02%34%
Mid-Hudson3970.02%44%
Mohawk Valley560.01%39%
New York City18650.02%32%
North Country240.01%54%
Southern Tier890.01%47%
Western New York3460.03%32%
Statewide37540.02%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23920119%
Central New York26218929%
Finger Lakes39724638%
Long Island85463125%
Mid-Hudson67138539%
Mohawk Valley977919%
New York City2,562199223%
North Country603744%
Southern Tier1267246%
Western New York54535934%
Statewide5,813419128%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region2.39%2.35%2.31%
Central New York1.43%1.59%1.56%
Finger Lakes3.09%3.22%3.13%
Long Island3.46%3.38%3.21%
Mid-Hudson3.62%3.54%3.37%
Mohawk Valley2.00%1.97%1.92%
New York City3.27%3.21%3.12%
North Country1.68%1.64%1.59%
Southern Tier0.81%0.85%0.85%
Western New York4.93%5.25%4.97%
Statewide3.04%3.03%2.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx3.45%3.65%3.16%
Brooklyn3.83%4.09%3.56%
Manhattan2.12%2.23%2.05%
Queens3.79%3.90%3.48%
Staten Island4.44%4.50%3.85%

Of the 1,984,929 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany23,67970
Allegany3,1857
Broome17,41757
Cattaraugus5,16921
Cayuga5,8718
Chautauqua8,41941
Chemung7,16220
Chenango3,09114
Clinton4,55022
Columbia3,8326
Cortland3,5469
Delaware2,17014
Dutchess27,98280
Erie82,588430
Essex1,5048
Franklin2,4037
Fulton4,08124
Genesee5,06511
Greene3,1268
Hamilton3010
Herkimer4,93012
Jefferson5,46510
Lewis2,4574
Livingston4,01821
Madison4,30210
Monroe61,114233
Montgomery3,89615
Nassau177,344343
Niagara18,314103
NYC892,2752,688
Oneida21,45445
Onondaga36,061120
Ontario6,88729
Orange46,133112
Orleans2,77622
Oswego6,98614
Otsego3,19615
Putnam10,21731
Rensselaer10,67937
Rockland45,70049
Saratoga14,41838
Schenectady12,42025
Schoharie1,5524
Schuyler9902
Seneca1,8835
St. Lawrence6,21723
Steuben6,29624
Suffolk193,546395
Sullivan6,15327
Tioga3,41217
Tompkins4,0588
Ulster13,03967
Warren3,38612
Washington2,85710
Wayne5,26014
Westchester125,726239
Wyoming3,26122
Yates1,1102

Saturday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,485. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx3
Chautauqua1
Erie3
Jefferson1
Kings10
Madison1
Manhattan2
Orange1
Queens6
Suffolk3
Westchester3

