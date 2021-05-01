New York State records lowest single-day COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the statewide positivity rate yesterday was 1.60 percent, the lowest since November 3.

“New York is beating back COVID every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we’re able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 232,942
  • Total Positive – 3,725
  • Percent Positive – 1.60%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.89%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,729 (-108)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -565
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 321
  • Number ICU – 658 (-8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 417 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 175,876 (+370)
  • Deaths – 25
  • Total Deaths – 42,018

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region870.01%30%
Central New York550.01%32%
Finger Lakes2150.02%40%
Long Island3890.01%35%
Mid-Hudson2830.01%45%
Mohawk Valley330.01%38%
New York City13050.02%33%
North Country240.01%56%
Southern Tier840.01%49%
Western New York2540.02%32%
Statewide27290.01%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24121013%
Central New York23318023%
Finger Lakes39722144%
Long Island84863725%
Mid-Hudson66542037%
Mohawk Valley978018%
New York City2,551190425%
North Country532062%
Southern Tier1156643%
Western New York54536633%
Statewide5,745410429%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.57%1.50%1.55%
Central New York1.48%1.48%1.50%
Finger Lakes2.87%2.81%2.91%
Long Island2.08%2.05%1.97%
Mid-Hudson2.13%2.06%1.95%
Mohawk Valley1.50%1.49%1.52%
New York City1.94%1.89%1.83%
North Country1.84%1.87%2.10%
Southern Tier0.76%0.74%0.71%
Western New York3.56%3.49%3.44%
Statewide1.98%1.93%1.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx1.94%1.88%1.78%
Brooklyn2.33%2.28%2.23%
Manhattan1.12%1.09%1.10%
Queens2.08%2.02%1.94%
Staten Island2.40%2.28%2.21%

Of the 2,036,219 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,15931
Allegany3,29917
Broome17,97529
Cattaraugus5,39925
Cayuga6,04915
Chautauqua8,63516
Chemung7,36119
Chenango3,28820
Clinton4,69310
Columbia3,8945
Cortland3,6242
Delaware2,2668
Dutchess28,69858
Erie86,439272
Essex1,5373
Franklin2,48312
Fulton4,2157
Genesee5,22121
Greene3,25517
Hamilton3030
Herkimer4,9947
Jefferson5,66833
Lewis2,55712
Livingston4,18917
Madison4,3857
Monroe63,999216
Montgomery4,07912
Nassau180,605232
Niagara19,13860
NYC914,8921,556
Oneida21,89242
Onondaga37,232107
Ontario7,12918
Orange47,26466
Orleans2,9329
Oswego7,22119
Otsego3,3126
Putnam10,42711
Rensselaer10,92816
Rockland46,31951
Saratoga14,78929
Schenectady12,71729
Schoharie1,6099
Schuyler1,0173
Seneca1,9343
St. Lawrence6,36311
Steuben6,55223
Suffolk197,356261
Sullivan6,40014
Tioga3,57811
Tompkins4,15111
Ulster13,51737
Warren3,4886
Washington2,97311
Wayne5,45715
Westchester127,817153
Wyoming3,40512
Yates1,1413

Yesterday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest one-day death toll since November 13, 2020—bringing the total to 42,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings2
Manhattan2
Monroe4
Oneida2
Orange1
Queens4
Rensselaer1
Suffolk1

