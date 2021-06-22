New York State Homes and Community Renewal announces completion of $11.6 million affordable housing development

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Homes and Community Renewal today announced the completion of an $11.6 million affordable and supportive housing development in the village of Watkins Glen in Schuyler County.

Glen Lake apartments offer 34 affordable apartments including six supportive homes reserved for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. a 7,300-square-foot childcare center on the ground floor is leased by ‘My Place’: a play and learning center, which provides educational opportunities for children under age five.

“It’s critical to our community, to our economy, that we have appropriate quality childcare available for working families to be able to get back into the workforce and to help be productive members of society, and keep our economy going strong, which is critically important for everybody in the community,” said New York State Senator (R,C, I-Big Flats), Tom O’Mara.

The project supports the economic development efforts underway in Watkins Glen as part of the village’s selection as a winner of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative for the Southern Tier.