New York State Passes Early Voting for 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All Registered Voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day, November 5, 2019.
Location for Early Voting:
Chemung County Board of Elections
378 S. Main Street, Elmira, New York 14904
The building is accessible to voters with physical disabilities.
Dates and Times for Early Voting:
Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sunday, October 27th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Monday, October 28th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
Tuesday, October 29th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Wednesday, October 30th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Friday, November 1st from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm
Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm
Sunday, November 3rd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm