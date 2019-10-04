New York State Passes Early Voting for 2019

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – All Registered Voters can vote in-person before Election Day. If you vote during the early voting period, you are not eligible to vote on Election Day, November 5, 2019.

Location for Early Voting:

Chemung County Board of Elections

378 S. Main Street, Elmira, New York 14904

The building is accessible to voters with physical disabilities.

Dates and Times for Early Voting:

Saturday, October 26th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, October 27th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Monday, October 28th from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Tuesday, October 29th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Wednesday, October 30th from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Friday, November 1st from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Saturday, November 2nd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 3rd from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

