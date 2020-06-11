Breaking News
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Police are searching for a missing man out of Bath.

76-year-old, Hollis Eugene Fenton is missing from the town of Bath.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 607-776-2136, or 911.

