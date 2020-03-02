New York State Police need your help finding a missing person

APALACHIN, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police at Owego are searching for a 37-year-old Glen Aubrey woman.

Casie Weese was last seen leaving a party with her husband in Apalachin Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. but their vehicle ended up getting a flat tire a short distance away from the party. Weese was last seen walking east on Main Street in Apalachin and has not been seen since.

Weese is 5 foot 5 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans and black boots.

If you’ve seen Weese please call 911 or the New York State Police at Owego at (607)687-3961.