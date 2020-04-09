New York State Police rescue what?

MARCY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Troopers were joined by the Maynard Fire Department on Wednesday for a special rescue mission.

According to a post from the New York State Troopers Facebook page, troopers and fire department members rescuing a goat, yes a goat, from an overpass on Route 49 in Marcy, New York.

Now at first you may think, “You’ve goat to be kidding me”, but after seeing photos shared from the NYSP Facebook page you realize that seeing is believing.

You've "goat" to be kidding me… New York State Troopers and the Maynard Fire Department teaming up to rescue a goat, yes a goat from an overpass on Route 49. Surely a story that everyone will remember for quite a long time.



Now how the goat got underneath the overpass is still unknown at this time, but the mission was successful. The goat was rescued and is safe and both the troopers and fire department members now have a story that they will never forget, as well as a selfie with the mischievous goat.

The story which now has over 2,000 shares on Facebook, is just one of a series of animal run-ins with the law over the past few months. Some of you may remember 18 New’s story: Horse over Horsepower, the story of how a horse had a standoff with a New York state trooper in Canisteo, NY.

