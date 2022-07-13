BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court in Steuben County has ruled that a new political party was not allowed to intervene in the court’s earlier ruling regarding the window in which congressional candidates can gather signatures for the primaries.

The July 12 ruling from the NYS Supreme Court Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department said that the Parent Party of New York did not have the right to intervene and become formal parties in the ballot calendar decision from May.

The ruling in question was part of the court’s decisions on the New York State Congressional redistricting maps. On May 11, the court ruled that the window to gather enough signatures for an independent nomination would be moved from April 19-May 31 to May 21-July 5.

The Parent Party—a new political party that advocates for educational freedom, safer neighborhoods, and parent involvement in the democratic process—filed a memorandum in support of their motion to intervene on May 16. The Party said it would be harmed politically if the court didn’t revert the ballot window ruling.

The Parent Party also asked the court to allow signatures obtained in the original window (beginning April 19) to still be counted even after the window was moved.

The July 12 ruling from the State Supreme Court reaffirmed the same decision made on June 1.

The memorandum filing from the Parent Party can be read below: