NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re interested in a law enforcement career, here’s your chance to wear the badge.

The first step is to apply for the New York State Trooper’s Entrance Exam.

Before applying, there are some qualifications you have to meet. To help with recruitment efforts, Governor Hochul recently increased the maximum age to apply from 29 to 34.

Qualifications to take the exam include the following:

Must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 20 years old by date of application, once applications become available.

Must not have reached their 35 birthday by the date of application, once applications become available. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty – up to a maximum of seven years.

Have a high school graduate or equivalency diploma, at time of application

“The work of a New York State Trooper encompasses everything from traditional patrol duties to highly specialized investigations,” stated New York State Police.

As a New York State Trooper, all employees receive, “paid vacation, sick and personal time; health, dental and optical insurance coverage; and excellent retirement benefits” according to NYSP.

The starting salary of a New York State Trooper is $59,612, during academy training, with it increasing to $84,331 after one year.

Those interested in applying can click here.