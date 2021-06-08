New York summer camps follow suit in school face mask mandate

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s indoor mask requirement in schools, Avoca Central School Districts took to the outdoors today and encouraged its teachers to have mask breaks for their students and to have instruction outside.

With the new guidance, local summer camps are also following suit.

The summer camp at Tanglewood Nature Center is just one local summer camp that is following all guidance from the state and local health departments.

Governor Cuomo yesterday announced that school districts can choose to lift the requirement that their students must wear masks outdoors, however, guidance on mask use indoors remains in place.

Summer camps in guidance in New York align with schools CDC guidance, where even unvaccinated students are not currently required to wear masks outdoors.

“Kids at our summer camps are going to be outside as much as possible. Obviously, we have to plan for those times and it rains we can’t control the weather, but when they’re indoors we’re going to encourage masking. Obviously, kids are kids. We will let them do what they need to do and keep them as safe as possible,” said Maggie Groce, educator and camp director at Tanglewood Nature Center.

“I think is going to be a big change, but I think everyone’s ready for it,” said Groce.

Tanglewood Nature Center does currently still have slots open for their summer camp this year. They are able to bring back two camps a week at 15 people each.

New York state is allowing schools to lose their mask mandate, relating to mask-wearing outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.