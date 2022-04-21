ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Even though the federal mask mandate on mass transportation was struck down in a Florida courtroom on Tuesday, there’s still confusion about if, where and when American’s need to wear one.

New York is joining a handful of states still requiring travelers to wear a mask on planes, trains and inside Ubers and Lyft’s. Governor Kathy Hochul cited rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the reason for the decision.

“If you’re in close quarters with individuals, in situation where you can’t really get out leave – like a mass transit system – that’s the time mask wearing has the most benefit,” Arnot Health Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Justin Nistico said. “It reduces everyone’s viral footprint.”

Governor Hochul’s announcement, however, is leaving some local counties confused. Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said he was unsure if masks are required on mass transit systems in his region.

“It’s not as simple as the MTA, which is directly controlled by a board that is governed by the state,” Wheeler said. “That’s a very one to one relationship. We have subcontractors that provide transportation services for the county and they receive federal funds for those, so the relationship is not quite as clear.”

When it comes to masking, the Center for Disease Control recommends those over the age of two wear a mask in high-risk settings, like on busses, trains and inside hospitals.