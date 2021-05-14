New York’s Finger Lakes Region Pushes For National Heritage Area Designation

Many of us love the Finger Lakes Region and now, there’s a push underway to get it designated as a National Heritage Area.

A National Heritage Area is a place designated by Congress where natural, cultural, historic, and scenic resources combine to form a nationally distinctive landscape. This designation will recognize the Finger Lake regions as a nationally distinctive landscape and help tell the stories that helped shape it. Unlike a national park, a National Heritage Area are large lived-in landscapes.

President of Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance Cythina Kimble tells Bridge Street that making this push will not only help tourism but will have an economic impact to the area.

There are currently 55 National Heritage Areas throughout the United States. If approved, the Finger Lakes Region would be the fifth National Heritage Area in New York State.

Currently, Congress has asked the National Park Service to consider the feasibility of designating the Finger Lakes as an NHA. The National Park Service needs your help and opinions to complete this study.

You can send a letter of support for this project to:

Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance’s National Heritage Area Designation Committee

ATTN: Coleen Fabrizi, NHA Designation Committee Chair

309 Lake Street

Penn Yan, NY 14527

Letters should be mailed as soon as possible and and an emailed copy can be sent to CindyK@fingerlakes.org.

To learn more about the designation and for more specifics about writing letters of support, visit FingerLakes.org and click “National Heritage Area Effort.”