New Zealand Volcano: Deadly White Island eruption

WHAKATANE, NEW ZEALAND – DECEMBER 09: Steam is pictured emitting from White Island from the Bay of Plenty coastline on December 09, 2019 in Whakatane, New Zealand. One person has died, several are injured and many are missing following a volcano eruption at White Island on Tuesday. (Photo by John Boren/Getty Images)

At least five people have died following the eruption of an active volcano on White Island in New Zealand, according to police.

During a press conference on Monday, John Tims, New Zealand’s deputy police commissioner added that the dead were among the 23 rescued from the island earlier on Monday. More fatalities are expected.

The rescued individuals have also sustained unspecified injuries, including severe burns.

Tims added that it is safe to say the number of people still on the island is “in the double digits.”

Rescue operations are ongoing. However, police say rescuers are currently not able to access the island, as it is too dangerous.

A no-fly zone has been established around the island, where rescue crews are attending to those who have not yet been evacuated.

New Zealand’s national emergency management agency said the eruption occurring at White Island is “Hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano” and that the agency is assessing the situation with scientific advisors to determine the severity of the threat.

Whakaari/White Island is dubbed “One of the world’s most accessible active volcanoes” on a White Island tours website, which offers ocean cruises near the island and a guided tour depending on the status of the varying volcanic alert levels.