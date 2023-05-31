SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Newark Valley man has been arrested after taking police on a high-speed chase through New York State and Pennsylvania early Sunday Morning.

According to the Sayre Borough Police Department, 33-year-old Jory M. Ball was charged with three felonies, five misdemeanors, and three summary events, the breakdown can be seen as follows:

Six counts of aggravated assault – a class one felony

One count of kidnapping – a class one felony

One count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer – a class three felony

One count of driving under the influence – a misdemeanor

Four counts of criminal mischief – a misdemeanor

One count of possession of drug paraphernalia – a misdemeanor

One count of possession of a controlled substance – a misdemeanor

One count of resisting arrest – a class two misdemeanor

One count of reckless driving – a summary offense

One count of speeding – a summary offense

One count of trespass by a motor vehicle – a summary offense

According to the Criminal Complaint from Sayre Police, on Sunday, May 28, at around 2 a.m., they were made aware of a police chase on Interstate 86 with the possibility of it entering Sayre.

Sayre Police along with Athens Township Police, set up along Spring Street, near highway exit 61, and waited for Ball to enter the area. Police say Ball took the exit and went onto Spring Street going very fast.

The chase hooked onto Mohawk Street, where police gauged Ball going 78mph in a 35mph zone. Ball turned onto N. Keystone Avenue and took that all the way down to Athens before branching onto Route 220, while still keeping high speeds.

While on 220 southbound and continuing to speed, Ball reportedly drove recklessly, with the police report saying Ball repeatedly rammed multiple police vehicles while they were trying to surround him and get him to stop.

The chase continued on 220 until Ball broke off into a business’ parking lot and broke through a gate, and attempted to escape police while driving around the dirt lot.

After the elusion attempts were unsuccessful, Ball continued south on 220, continuing to strike police vehicles as they tried to surround and box him in.

During one of the attempts to stop Ball, police reported that he rammed the back of one of the Sayre police vehicles, injuring the officer’s elbow, and requiring immediate medical treatment.

As the pursuit continued on 220 towards Towanda, Towanda Police notified officers in the chase that they would be utilizing stop sticks to try and slow down Ball’s vehicle.

The traps were set outside of Ulster, Pa., and got a successful strike on Ball’s vehicle as it took out the front and rear tires on the driver’s side.

Ball’s vehicle continued for about two miles before police were able to box it in and bring it to a stop. Police held Ball at gunpoint until they were able to remove him from the vehicle, and bring him to the ground.

Police say Ball briefly struggled while on the ground but was eventually handcuffed without further problems.

Police suspected Ball to be under the influence of either drugs/alcohol based on his erratic behavior and driving. During a search on Ball, police say they found a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance inside, in addition, police found a glass pipe inside the vehicle during a search. Police say the pipe is known as a bobble and is commonly used with the smoking of Methamphetamine, they added that the pipe had a burnt substance inside of it.

The report says that the vehicle had a female passenger inside who later told police that Ball held her against her will as she asked to be let out of the vehicle during the pursuit, with her saying he refused her requests.