ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plenty of sunshine and the right amount of rainfall mean farming season is off to a real good start this year for many local farmers.

Farmers are now starting to see more growth from their best-selling crops, including corn for the start of the season and pumpkins for the end of the season. Other crops may include peppers, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Driving down the road, residents may see square yards of cornfields and other crops in full bloom. The dry weather throughout the Twin Tiers recently played a great role in the farming business.

“If anything, you would rather have a dry year than a wet year,” said Dan Hurley, owner of Bradley Farms. “You can always put more water on, but it can be worse if you can’t take it off. So far we’re okay as far as not needing water or having too much, so we’re not in a bad spot.”

Too much rainfall can actually be harmful for crops, as it can add a lot of stress to the growing process of the plant. Many other factors besides the inevitability of heavy rain can also affect farming season this year.

“This is all new territory to all of us, meaning the cost of input has been astronomical,” Dan added. “I mean, the fertilizers that we last year were paying 300 dollars a ton for was 1300 dollars. The diesel fuel that we used in the machines last year was 2 dollars, now it’s 6 dollars a gallon. So come fall, we’re going to see real increases in food prices.”

Despite the rising costs, residents can still get their hands on lots of farming and planting equipment before it goes away. With pleasant weather still holding on in the Twin Tiers this week, buying gardening supplies now is a better time than ever.

“The season so far has been pretty good,” said Bryson Clark, owner of Upstate Hydroponics & Garden Supply. “There are a lot of people getting into the outdoor aspect of, you know, cannabis as well as other gardening.”

Bradley Farms is open daily from 9 AM to 7 PM. Upstate Hydroponics & Garden Supply is open 10 AM to 6 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 5 PM on weekends.