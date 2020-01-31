Ninth annual Fire and Ice at the Harbor Hotel

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The ninth annual Fire & Ice event kicked off in Watkins Glen.

There were numerous ice sculptures all across the patio. Along with this, it helped benefit the Finger Lakes Chapter of the Red Cross.

“Every year we donate more and more to the American Red Cross,” said Harbor Hotel Sales Manager, Lisa DeSantis. “To the date we have donated over a hundred and fifty thousand dollars,” continued DeSantis.

In the ballroom, they had food, beer, and wine tastings from local restaurants, breweries, and vineyards. Outside people had a chance to enjoy music, cold drinks, and ice sculptures.

“We’re really honored to be the organization chosen by the Harbor Hotel to be a recipient of some of the proceeds from the ice bar,” said Executive Director of the Finger Lakes Chapter of the American Red Cross, Brian McConnell.

All three nights of the fire and ice will end with a spectacular fireworks display. This event is a great way to give back to the community.