No cases of coronavirus in Schuyler County

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Schuyler County confirm that they have no cases of coronavirus.

Here in Schuyler County we continue to work very closely with our partners at the New York State Department of Health, the hospitals and the physician offices, schools and other agencies to ensure that the most current information is being shared and to answer questions from the public. We are working with residents who may have been exposed to COVID-19 to ensure the safety and health of themselves and the overall community. We are facilitating any confirmatory testing, isolation, monitoring and quarantines for Schuyler County residents.

As of close of business today we do not have any confirmed cases in Schuyler County. We continue to recommend to everyone the importance of frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Those identified as being at higher risk due to age or chronic medical conditions should consider avoiding large gatherings.

Deborah A. Minor, RN, MPH

Director of Public Health

Schuyler County Public Health and Yates County Public Health