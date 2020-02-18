No injuries and suspect in custody after standoff in the City of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple law enforcement agencies in the City of Elmira late Monday night after police say they were dealing with a standoff situation.

18 News spoke to Elmira Police who say they had warrants on the suspect and received information that the individual was at the home in question.

After arriving on the scene the suspect saw law enforcement and retreated into the home, where according to police he stayed for 2 hours. Police were able to get into contact with the suspect by phone and that is when the individual surrendered peacefully.

Elmira police say that the suspect is in custody and that there were no injuries.

EPD was assisted by the New York State Police, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and Elmira Heights Police.

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.