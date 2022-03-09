No injuries in Bradford County school bus accident

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIDGEBURY TWP., N.Y. (WETM) – Police reported that no one was injured in an accident between a school bus and a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon when the bus carrying more than a dozen students got stuck going up a hill.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thompson Hill Road around 1:42 p.m. on March 9. According to the police report, the investigation found that the Athens School District bus carrying 13 students got stuck going west up the hill. The rear end of the bus was in the opposite lane.

At that point, a pickup truck traveling east tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting the bus since it was resting across lanes, according to police. Police said there were no injuries reported in the accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now