No injuries in Bradford County school bus accident

RIDGEBURY TWP., N.Y. (WETM) – Police reported that no one was injured in an accident between a school bus and a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon when the bus carrying more than a dozen students got stuck going up a hill.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thompson Hill Road around 1:42 p.m. on March 9. According to the police report, the investigation found that the Athens School District bus carrying 13 students got stuck going west up the hill. The rear end of the bus was in the opposite lane.

At that point, a pickup truck traveling east tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting the bus since it was resting across lanes, according to police. Police said there were no injuries reported in the accident.