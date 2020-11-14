No injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash

MANSFIELD, PA – According to First News Now, a two-vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of North Main Street and West Elmira Street before 6:00 PM on Friday evening.

A pickup t-boned a car at that intersection.

Mansfield Borough Police were on scene and several Mansfield fire personnel were on scene. No fire apparatus or ambulances responded.

According to FNN, there were no injuries involved in the crash.

Although the car suffered heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and the airbag did deploy, the vehicle was not towed from the scene.

The pickup truck suffered front end damage, but it was unknown if it was towed or driven from the scene.

This is a developing story, so stick with 18 News as we learn more information.