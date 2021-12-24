In this photo provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command, a 22 Wing member is seen showing how they track Santa on his sleigh on Christmas evening during a media preview at the Canadian Forces Base in North Bay on Dec. 9, 2021. In a Christmas Eve tradition going on its 66th year, a wildly popular program run by the U.S. and Canadian militaries is providing real-time updates on Santa’s progress around the globe — and fielding calls from children who want to know St. Nick’s exact whereabouts. (Sable Brown/NORAD via AP)

(WETM)- It’s Christmas Eve and Santa Claus has a big job today, deliver all the good boys and girls their presents.

Air Defense of North America has to keep watch to make sure our air ways are safe 24/7 365 days a year, especially on Christmas Eve as Santa navigates the skies, to make sure he stays safe. But how does it work?

Brigadier General William D. Betts explains!

“It’s our business to track everything that flies in the sky over North America and and today, right we just happen to have a very important track and that’s and that Santa. We don’t have a tracker on his slay. But it’s kind of our business to track all the objects in the sky over North America and to an extent around the globe. So, that it’s kind of first with infrared satellites that that see a heat signature, and Rudolph’s nose gives off a pretty significant heat signature so we can get a rough cut of where Santa is based off of that and then we can refine that we approaches North American airspace.”

Here at 18 News our very own Rich Tanner is an official NORAD Santa tracker. But, you don’t have to be official to track Santa’s sleigh too! All you have to do is go to www.Noradsanta.Org where they’ve got a fantastic 3D depiction of where Santa is at any moment and if you call 1-877-HINORAD then you can talk to someone who’s looking at a scope and tracking Santa!

