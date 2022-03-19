AUSTINBURG, Pa. (WETM) — Local author, Lori Duffy Foster, has received an Agatha Award nomination for her debut novel, “A Dead Man’s Eyes”.

The Agatha Awards are a part of an annual writing fan convention called Malice Domestic. Malice Domestic has been celebrating traditional mystery writers for over thirty years. The convention will take place in Bethesda, Maryland from April 22 to April 24.

Duffy Foster was a former crime reporter for The Post Standard in Syracuse. (Now known as syracuse.com)

Duffy Foster reporting on a fire in 1992

She now writes and lives in the hills of Northern Pennsylvania.

Her novel “A Dead Man’s Eyes” was released in April 2021. It is the first novel in the Lisa Jamison Mystery Series. The fictional series takes place in central New York often exploring the darker side of human nature. “A Dead Man’s Eyes” focuses on the protagonist, Lisa Jamison, who became a single mom at just 15-years-old. Years later, Jamison, a reporter, is tasked with covering the murder of her ex-boyfriend and the father of her now 16-year-old daughter.

“The character for her was inspired by a girl that I met when I was covering a fire in Syracuse,” said Duffy Foster. “I noticed she was standing next to me and she was a teenager who was pregnant. I started talking to her. I was just so impressed by her and this was probably her second or third foster home. She was planning to keep the baby, go to the local community college, and really make a better life for her baby.”

Duffy Foster said her career as a reporter has influenced her writing. She discussed how some of the stories she covered were unbelievable.

“There was a guy whose girlfriend was missing,” said Duffy Foster. “The family of the missing girlfriend suspected that he had killed her and he lived nearby [to me]. So, I just went to his house and knocked on his door. He invited me in to come and watch the news with him. While we were sitting there, watching the news and talking, they had a piece on the search for his girlfriend. I asked him why he wasn’t out there helping to look for her? He said, ‘Well, if I found her, they would think I did it.’ I knew right then, he was guilty. Sure enough, the body was buried in the backyard.”

After taking up writing as a full-time job, Duffy Foster said she is appreciative of being nominated for her first novel.

“It meant a lot to me to be nominated,” said Duffy Foster. “I mean, it would be great to win, but just to be nominated is a big honor.”

As Duffy Foster awaits to see if she wins the award, she will also celebrate the launch of her second novel “Never Broken” in the Lisa Jamison series on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Knoxville, Pennsylvania library. She will sign books and have a reception. She also will release her first thriller “Never Let Go” in December 2022.

To learn more about her books, you can visit her website.