NORTHERN TIER, Pa. (WETM) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million to create 89 new ‘clean’ school buses for 11 school districts across Pennsylvania.

As part of the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, two school districts in the Northern Tier will receive eight of the 89 buses.

The funding comes as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with a total of $5 billion investment in low-and zero-emission school buses over the next five years.

The school districts receiving the funds for the new buses are as followed:

Bradford County: Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises Inc., $2.76 million for seven buses.

Tioga/Lycoming Counties: Southern Tioga School District, Brightbill, M A Body Works Inc., $30,000 for one bus.

“Families rely on school buses to safely transport their children to and from school and related activities,” Gov. Wolf said, “We ensure that these buses are safe and that should include safe for our children’s lungs and environment,” he said.

The governor went on to say that the buses will decrease air pollution around the school and for schoolchildren.

“These investments into clean vehicles will pay dividends for these districts,” DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said, “saving them on fuel costs and improving air quality,” they said.

Pennsylvania is still tackling a bus driver shortage as there is a need for between 2,000 and 3,000 drivers across the state. The governor’s office encourages anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to fill out the PA School Bus Driver Interest Form online.