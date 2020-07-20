Nursing homes to soon allow in-person visitation with restrictions

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – New York has lifted some nursing home visitation restrictions, but many facilities are still playing it safe.

Arnot Health is continuing to connect and keep families together during this new normal, by having visitations through a glass window or by using technology such as Facetime and Zoom.

Officials say change is coming.

Starting July 28th, in-person visitation will be allowed at certain nursing home facilities…

“That’s our plan to look towards the end of the month for in-person visitation at least at Ira Davenport facility. We are looking at the date here at Saint Joseph’s. It’s going to be very much like the hospital visitation in terms of the visitors being screened, having a temperature check, but also it will be scheduled. It won’t be open hours,” said Ken Roberts, system director of marketing and communications at Arnot Health.

It’s been about three months since Don Turner Jr. has been able to hug his dad.

“It’s very hard on the whole family that we can’t go in and hug and see him,” said Don Turner Jr.

According to the New York Times, at least 57,000 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term facilities for older adults in the United States.

“We’ve made every effort to possible to work with families, to make sure that they could still stay in contact. We realized what a hardship this is to not be able to visit your loved ones in the nursing homes, in our facilities in Bath and also here in Elmira at Saint Joseph’s Hospital,” said Roberts.

Families are seeing a significant change in the way nursing homes operate, creating an unexpected new normal.

“Now, we’re accustomed to it. The first couple of times was very hard because I don’t think he quite understood what was going on,” said Turner.

“I’ll be glad when we can go in on a regular schedule again,” said Turner.