ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ready for Winter? Now you can feel a little more prepared as National Weather Service (NWS) Binghamton wraps up its Winter SKYWARN training session.

The SKYWARN program, hosted by NWS Binghamton, is a year round program training people on how to accurately report severe weather. The type of severe weather discussed can range from severe thunderstorms to hurricanes and tornadoes.

“The idea behind it is to get ground truth reports from trained spotters across our forecast area,” said Bryan Greenblatt, Meteorologist for NWS Binghamton. “We have plenty of resources. We have radar, satellite, and things like that, but there’s nothing better than the actual trained spotter on the ground, so we’re trying to recruit more trained spotters.”

For Winter SKYWARN, the lesson focuses on the different types of winter weather that occur in New York State and how to point them out. These storms include lake effect snow, Nor’easters, and Alberta Clippers.

There is also a severe weather SKYWARN lesson for those interested in learning more about severe weather that occurs outside the winter season. Anyone is welcome to attend the Basic SKYWARN classes, and no prior training is required.

Those interested can register for Basic SKYWARN, which is in session during Spring and early Summer. Registration will likely start in the beginning of 2023 and can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/bgm/.