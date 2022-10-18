BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nick Langworthy and Max Della Pia, candidates for New York’s 23rd congressional district, will debate live from the News 4 studio at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. The event will be aired on the CW23 (WNLO) in Western New York, on WETM-TV in Elmira, and streamed here on WIVB.com. It will be moderated by News 4’s Chris Horvatits and Dave Greber.

Nick Langworthy (Republican)

New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy won his spot in the race by defeating Carl Paladino in the Republican primary at the end of August.

The two candidates vied for the spot following the withdrawal of Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27) from the race. Jacobs announced he would not run after backlash from members of the Republican party to his comments against the sale of AR-15s.

Upon agreeing to the debate last month, Langworthy released the following statement:

“I want to earn the right to represent the people of the 23rd congressional district and I believe part of earning that right means going before the voters in a debate. The residents and businesses of Western New York and the Southern Tier are looking for leaders with solutions to our problems. I look forward to answering questions for the voters and presenting my vision to get America back on the right track.”

Max Della Pia (Democrat)

Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic Committee chairman, is running as the Democratic candidate after Republican Joe Sempolinski won the special election in August to finish former representative Tom Reed’s term in Congress.

After he agreed to the debate, Della Pia also released a statement:

“I think it’s important that candidates make themselves available to voters before election day so they know where we stand and can evaluate for themselves who can best serve their interests. Given there’s no platform available on his website, I look forward to finally learning where Nicholas stands on the issues.”

Where is NY-23?

New York’s newly redrawn 23rd district is made up of eastern and southern Erie County, as well as New York’s Southern Tier from Lake Erie to Elmira, including Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

NY-23 (Source: NYS Legislative Task Force on Demographic Research and Reapportionment)

When is Election Day?

Election Day is on Nov. 8.