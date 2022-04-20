ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Democrats in New York State’s Legislature argued to appeal a Steuben County Judge’s decision that the state’s Congressional maps were gerrymandered and therefore unconstitutional.

“We expect a ruling in this case to be given shortly, within the next few days, and then it will go immediately to the state’s highest court, the state’s Court of Appeals,” Former Congressman John Faso said.

If the Court of Appeals agrees that the maps were gerrymandered, a “special master” will be appointed to draw a new, non-partisan map by May 16.

The uncertainty surrounding New York’s Congressional maps has created confusion about which candidates — ones vying for Congress, State Senate and Assembly — are running in which district. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, for example, currently represents New York’s 22nd District. However, she’s now running to represent the 23rd District.

“I think this [23rd] District is much more suitable to me and the other [22nd] district,” Tenney said, citing that nearly half the counties she represents in the 22nd District now reside in the 23rd under the new Congressional maps. “They’ve really moved me out of my house and it’s a very cut up, very gerrymandered district that would make it pretty much impossible for any Republican to win.”

As of Wednesday, New York’s redistricting maps remained in place. Nevertheless, depending on the Court of Appeals ruling regarding the maps, the state’s primary could be delayed from June to August.