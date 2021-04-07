NY includes mobile sports betting in FY 2022 budget

The Super Bowl pool is shown in the Fan Duel app on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this year, Governor Andrew Cuomo said his proposal to allow mobile sports betting in New York could potentially bring in $500 million in revenue once the program is fully developed.

Now it could finally be happening.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top lawmakers agreed on a new state budget Tuesday, including legalized mobile sports betting in part of that $212 million budget.

According to the governor, New York State will directly operate the more than $5 million program providing annual funding for youth sports, education and to combat problem gambling.

Jeff Gural, the owner of Tioga Downs Casino Resort, told 18 New though providing funds to those specific initiatives, he’s not happy about legalizing mobile sports betting.

“I just don’t think they’re gonna raise as much money as they think. I think they’ll ultimately go to the model that exists in New Jersey and other states. This has been tried in other states and it’s been a failure. I think it’ll fail in New York as well. The problem that you have is that most people who are betting on sports in New York right now are bidding illegally on websites that are illegal,” said Gural.

Gural also says it’s going to be very difficult to compete with illegal bookmakers.

While legalizing the mobilized sports betting was part of the budget announcement, no further details were released.