NY lawmaker arrested, accused of choking wife

ALBANY, NY – MARCH 16: The New York State Capitol building is seen March 16, 2008 in Albany, New York. New York State Lt. Gov. David Paterson will be sworn in here on March 17, replacing Gov. Eliot Spitzer who resigned last week in a prostitution scandal.(Photo by Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State lawmaker has been arrested and is accused of choking his wife.

Police said Sen. Luis Sepulveda is facing a charge or criminal obstruction of breathing in connection to the alleged incident that took place on Saturday at his Bronx home.

The democrat has represented parts of the Bronx since 2018.

He has been stripped of committee assignments at the state capitol and removed as chair of the state senate’s Crime Victims Crime and Corrections Committee.

NY Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released a statement after his arrest: