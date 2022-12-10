(WETM) — New York State Police are advising residents in western New York of potential phone scams of individuals impersonating police over the phone.

According to police, troopers in western New York have received multiple calls from residents who have gotten calls from individuals claiming they’re affiliated with New York State Police and are asking for donations.

State police are reminding residents that they will never solicit residents for donations.

They want residents to be aware that if they receive a phone call from someone claiming they’re from New York State Police or affiliated with New York State Police, and asking for donations, they are not with the police or affiliated with them.