ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – A “conceptual” agreement regarding the New York State Budget may have been reached Thursday night, but the battle over certain bills within it is still ongoing.

As of Friday evening, Assemblymembers tell 18 News roughly six out of the 10 bills linked to the budget had been voted on. Final votes are expected to wrap up late Friday night or early Saturday morning, according to Assemblymembers.

The new Buffalo Bills Stadium and alcohol to-go were just a handful of the topics lawmakers said were controversial.

Bail reform, a debate that has been ongoing for the past year, took center stage. One Democratic lawmaker said tweaking the specific language in the bill could change everything.

“For example, in the definition of harm, they now include theft, but theft is not defined,” New York Assemblywoman Dr. Anna Kelles said. “I think that it should have excluded explicitly petty larceny because very often, those are cases of poverty, someone who has mental health issues — they fall into that category. That’s when we get into the risk of incarcerating people because they are in poverty.”

Assemblymember Philip Palmesano argued against bail reform, citing an uptick in crime despite Kelle’s claims that the two are not connected. The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and public policy institute, cites no link between bail reform and increased crime.

“The big issue we’re looking at is whether or not the judges have judicial discretion to take into account the dangerousness of an individual before you release them and setting bail,” Palmesano said.

Both Palmesano and Kelles said they were against the new Buffalo Bills Stadium, which is set to cost taxpayers $850-million.

“It is a handout to a billionaire who could very easily afford to build that without public dollars,” Kelles said. “That money was obtained by freezing the accounts of an indigenous community, the Seneca peoples in New York State, which leaves a really bad taste in many people’s mouths.”

There are some areas in the budget officials believe the governor got right. Assemblymembers cited the tax breaks included for middle-class families, the suspension of the gas tax and increased funding for education.

“This has been accelerated which will provide some relief to local residents which is long overdue,” Palmesano said.