NYS Coronavirus Update: 4/11/21

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Today, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,083, the lowest since December 2.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 226,048
- Total Positive – 6,764
- Percent Positive – 2.99%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,083 (-158)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -290
- Patients Newly Admitted – 479
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 877 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (-8)
- Total Discharges – 167,582 (+549)
- Deaths – 53
- Total Deaths – 41,139
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|59
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|197
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|676
|0.02%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|447
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|63
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|2135
|0.03%
|32%
|North Country
|23
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|298
|0.02%
|38%
|Statewide
|4083
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|190
|17%
|Central New York
|262
|184
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|248
|40%
|Long Island
|859
|639
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|681
|394
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|74
|22%
|New York City
|2,570
|2,005
|23%
|North Country
|57
|29
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|68
|47%
|Western New York
|545
|340
|37%
|Statewide
|5,826
|4,171
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.25%
|2.37%
|2.45%
|Central New York
|1.48%
|1.51%
|1.54%
|Finger Lakes
|2.85%
|2.95%
|3.09%
|Long Island
|4.15%
|4.05%
|3.93%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.03%
|3.98%
|3.88%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.59%
|1.70%
|1.74%
|New York City
|3.88%
|3.69%
|3.58%
|North Country
|1.85%
|1.92%
|1.87%
|Southern Tier
|0.69%
|0.71%
|0.73%
|Western New York
|4.68%
|4.82%
|4.89%
|Statewide
|3.37%
|3.31%
|3.27%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|4.38%
|4.01%
|3.66%
|Brooklyn
|4.45%
|4.14%
|3.87%
|Manhattan
|2.68%
|2.50%
|2.38%
|Queens
|4.68%
|4.31%
|4.10%
|Staten Island
|5.03%
|4.69%
|4.67%
Of the 1,941,404 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,280
|63
|Allegany
|3,126
|8
|Broome
|17,054
|47
|Cattaraugus
|5,002
|17
|Cayuga
|5,769
|14
|Chautauqua
|8,178
|29
|Chemung
|7,022
|21
|Chenango
|2,987
|14
|Clinton
|4,437
|20
|Columbia
|3,784
|5
|Cortland
|3,493
|6
|Delaware
|2,095
|12
|Dutchess
|27,371
|113
|Erie
|79,217
|490
|Essex
|1,482
|3
|Franklin
|2,359
|3
|Fulton
|3,944
|17
|Genesee
|4,987
|22
|Greene
|3,061
|11
|Hamilton
|296
|0
|Herkimer
|4,848
|6
|Jefferson
|5,377
|15
|Lewis
|2,406
|4
|Livingston
|3,916
|14
|Madison
|4,224
|6
|Monroe
|59,315
|253
|Montgomery
|3,790
|18
|Nassau
|174,279
|507
|Niagara
|17,633
|106
|NYC
|872,005
|3,250
|Oneida
|21,173
|31
|Onondaga
|35,353
|101
|Ontario
|6,689
|31
|Orange
|45,194
|137
|Orleans
|2,691
|9
|Oswego
|6,843
|18
|Otsego
|3,094
|10
|Putnam
|10,005
|36
|Rensselaer
|10,439
|37
|Rockland
|45,068
|116
|Saratoga
|14,077
|33
|Schenectady
|12,201
|44
|Schoharie
|1,493
|5
|Schuyler
|975
|3
|Seneca
|1,838
|10
|St. Lawrence
|6,100
|13
|Steuben
|6,153
|17
|Suffolk
|190,014
|590
|Sullivan
|5,934
|25
|Tioga
|3,297
|12
|Tompkins
|3,997
|9
|Ulster
|12,712
|48
|Warren
|3,307
|8
|Washington
|2,792
|3
|Wayne
|5,105
|21
|Westchester
|123,838
|290
|Wyoming
|3,194
|8
|Yates
|1,091
|5
Yesterday, 53 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chenango
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|4
|Kings
|13
|Manhattan
|4
|Nassau
|5
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|7
|Suffolk
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|3