NYS Coronavirus Update: 4/11/21

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Today, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 4,083, the lowest since December 2.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 226,048

– 226,048 Total Positive – 6,764

– 6,764 Percent Positive – 2.99%

– 2.99% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.27%

– 3.27% Patient Hospitalization – 4,083 (-158)

– 4,083 (-158) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -290

– -290 Patients Newly Admitted – 479

– 479 Hospital Counties – 54

– 54 Number ICU – 877 (-5)

– 877 (-5) Number ICU with Intubation – 577 (-8)

– 577 (-8) Total Discharges – 167,582 (+549)

– 167,582 (+549) Deaths – 53

– 53 Total Deaths – 41,139

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 109 0.01% 33% Central New York 59 0.01% 33% Finger Lakes 197 0.02% 40% Long Island 676 0.02% 35% Mid-Hudson 447 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 63 0.01% 42% New York City 2135 0.03% 32% North Country 23 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 76 0.01% 50% Western New York 298 0.02% 38% Statewide 4083 0.02% 36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 190 17% Central New York 262 184 31% Finger Lakes 397 248 40% Long Island 859 639 24% Mid-Hudson 681 394 42% Mohawk Valley 97 74 22% New York City 2,570 2,005 23% North Country 57 29 45% Southern Tier 126 68 47% Western New York 545 340 37% Statewide 5,826 4,171 29%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.25% 2.37% 2.45% Central New York 1.48% 1.51% 1.54% Finger Lakes 2.85% 2.95% 3.09% Long Island 4.15% 4.05% 3.93% Mid-Hudson 4.03% 3.98% 3.88% Mohawk Valley 1.59% 1.70% 1.74% New York City 3.88% 3.69% 3.58% North Country 1.85% 1.92% 1.87% Southern Tier 0.69% 0.71% 0.73% Western New York 4.68% 4.82% 4.89% Statewide 3.37% 3.31% 3.27%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 4.38% 4.01% 3.66% Brooklyn 4.45% 4.14% 3.87% Manhattan 2.68% 2.50% 2.38% Queens 4.68% 4.31% 4.10% Staten Island 5.03% 4.69% 4.67%

Of the 1,941,404 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,280 63 Allegany 3,126 8 Broome 17,054 47 Cattaraugus 5,002 17 Cayuga 5,769 14 Chautauqua 8,178 29 Chemung 7,022 21 Chenango 2,987 14 Clinton 4,437 20 Columbia 3,784 5 Cortland 3,493 6 Delaware 2,095 12 Dutchess 27,371 113 Erie 79,217 490 Essex 1,482 3 Franklin 2,359 3 Fulton 3,944 17 Genesee 4,987 22 Greene 3,061 11 Hamilton 296 0 Herkimer 4,848 6 Jefferson 5,377 15 Lewis 2,406 4 Livingston 3,916 14 Madison 4,224 6 Monroe 59,315 253 Montgomery 3,790 18 Nassau 174,279 507 Niagara 17,633 106 NYC 872,005 3,250 Oneida 21,173 31 Onondaga 35,353 101 Ontario 6,689 31 Orange 45,194 137 Orleans 2,691 9 Oswego 6,843 18 Otsego 3,094 10 Putnam 10,005 36 Rensselaer 10,439 37 Rockland 45,068 116 Saratoga 14,077 33 Schenectady 12,201 44 Schoharie 1,493 5 Schuyler 975 3 Seneca 1,838 10 St. Lawrence 6,100 13 Steuben 6,153 17 Suffolk 190,014 590 Sullivan 5,934 25 Tioga 3,297 12 Tompkins 3,997 9 Ulster 12,712 48 Warren 3,307 8 Washington 2,792 3 Wayne 5,105 21 Westchester 123,838 290 Wyoming 3,194 8 Yates 1,091 5

Yesterday, 53 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: