NYS Department of Labor: $300 Lost Wages Assistance payments to start next week

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the $300 Lost Wages Assistance payments are set to begin next week.

The Lost Wages Assistance program gives an additional $300 in weekly benefits to unemployed New Yorkers. Up to 2.4 million New Yorkers are eligible for the program, including 435,000 people who must submit an additional certification to qualify.

Throughout this crisis, states’ unemployment systems have been pushed to the limit and constantly-changing federal guidance — including this haphazard Presidential executive order — have only delayed our efforts to get benefits to New Yorkers in need. But we have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week. We are emailing all New Yorkers who are receiving benefits to inform them of their status and, if needed, provide information about certifying for the Lost Wages Assistance program. All New Yorkers should keep an eye out for these messages and, if an additional certification is required, respond immediately. Commissioner Roberta Reardon

The Federal Emergency Management Agency released funding for the first three weeks of benefits to New York State, which will cover benefit weeks end Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.

The Department of Labor said that approximately two million people are already qualified for the program because they indicated on their initial benefit application that their unemployment was connected to the pandemic.

Those who did so do not need to take any further action. They will receive payments starting next week and will receive an email and text message from the Department of Labor informing them that they have pre-qualified.

There are around 435,000 people who need to submit additional certification. This will help confirm that their unemployment is related to the pandemic, which is what is needed to qualify for the extra benefits.

Those who need to submit additional certification:

Can certify starting Friday, Sept. 11 either online or via phone

If doing online, claimants will receive a secure DocuSign email from the Department of Labor with a link to certify for the extra benefits

If calling, claimants can call 833-491-0632 to certify through an automated system

These individuals will receive payments starting the next week if their certification is submitted by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15

After that Sept. 15 date, payments will be released on a rolling basis

Under federal rules, New York State may be eligible for additional weeks of the funding.

According to FEMA, funding for the program will continue until any of the following occur: