NYS extends order on alcohol delivery/takeout into April

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Although the executive order allowing restaurants to deliver and serve takeout alcohol was set to expire this weekend, it appears it’s been extended.

With little fanfare, an addition was made to the rules on the State Liquor Authority portion of New York State’s website.

Instead of March 28, the website now lists the expiration date of the order as April 6.

Leaders with the New York Restaurant Association have recently been calling for an extension, and it looks like they’re getting it.

MORE | Should “cocktails-to-go” stay? The New York Restaurant Association wants alcohol takeout and delivery to become permanent

A recent survey conducted by the group said 86 percent of state residents want this executive order to become a permanent fixture.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now