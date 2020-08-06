NYS Prisons reopen to visitors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than 4 months, New York State prisons will resume visits in its maximum security facilities on Wednesday. All other facilities will open to visitors on August 8.

Each facility will release its own set of guidelines but the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced some rules all facilities have to follow.

If possible, visits will be outdoors. Visiting areas will need to be at half capacity and everyone will need to wear a mask.

Visitors will be screened and if a visitor has been to a state on the travel advisory list, they will be denied.

Any inmate who is currently in quarantine can’t have visitors.

The Family Reunion Program is still closed.

Be sure to check with individual facilities about specific guidelines for visitors.